StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.
ASRT stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.