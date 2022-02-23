StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Assertio alerts:

ASRT stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.