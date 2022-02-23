StockNews.com Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

AHH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 404,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,686. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

