StockNews.com Upgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Buy

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

