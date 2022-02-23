StockNews.com Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to “Hold”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

