StockNews.com Upgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to “Strong-Buy”

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.29 on Monday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.