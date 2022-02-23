Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will post $165.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.79 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. Stratasys posted sales of $142.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

