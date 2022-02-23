Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 253,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 66,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89,417 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,462,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.41. 7,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

