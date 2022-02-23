Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,959,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,286,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.