Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,704,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,508,000 after purchasing an additional 263,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.