Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.52. 47,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

