Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

