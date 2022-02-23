Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.34

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 56823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.