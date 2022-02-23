Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $32.12 million and $327,315.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.06957661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,051,585 coins and its circulating supply is 345,394,757 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

