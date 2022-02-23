Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

