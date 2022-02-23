Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.83. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

