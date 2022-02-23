Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.