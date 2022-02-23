Swagatam Mukerji Buys 495 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 495 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($302.94).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($204.61).

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £225.72 ($306.98).

LON CAU opened at GBX 45 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of £66.09 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.09.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

