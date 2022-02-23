Switch (SWCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.12 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Switch by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Switch by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Switch by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

