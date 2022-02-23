Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

