Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

