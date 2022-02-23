System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 385 at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.51) to GBX 385 ($5.24) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.85) target price on shares of System1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON SYS1 opened at GBX 255 ($3.47) on Tuesday. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £32.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.20.

In other System1 Group news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($435,196.52).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

