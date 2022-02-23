Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 6,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
