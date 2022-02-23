Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 6,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.