TD Securities Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $29.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

VNOM traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 15,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,596. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -211.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

