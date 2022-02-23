Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.