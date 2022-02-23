Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

