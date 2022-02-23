Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 152,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $261.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

