Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.21).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.53 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of €2.69 ($3.06). The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.43.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

