Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

