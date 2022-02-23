Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “
TELL stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.