Telsey Advisory Group Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $375.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

