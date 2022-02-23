Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 65,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.