Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 8,421 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TENB opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.66.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
