Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TS opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

