Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.36 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE:TEN traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,277,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

