TERA (TERA) Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. TERA has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $51,815.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TERA has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.