Terra Price Hits $55.28 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $55.28 or 0.00157933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion and approximately $3.76 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 798,130,609 coins and its circulating supply is 384,603,207 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

