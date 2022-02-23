Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. 16,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

