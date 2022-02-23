The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

NTB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

