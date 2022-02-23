The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Boston Beer in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Boston Beer stock opened at $382.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.32. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $377.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

