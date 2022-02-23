The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.36 million.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$88.90 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$68.61 and a one year high of C$115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Separately, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.60.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total transaction of C$8,138,049.42. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, with a total value of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

