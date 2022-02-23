The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,892” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,892 ($39.33) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.56) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,330 ($31.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($35.43) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.64).

REL opened at GBX 2,239 ($30.45) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £43.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,288.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,252.95.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.91), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($428,664.37).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

