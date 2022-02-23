The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

HCKT traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.