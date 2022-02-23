The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Trading 9.8% Higher

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $20.93. 1,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $623.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

