The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 3,766,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

