The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $487.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

