The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,905 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after acquiring an additional 652,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Scholastic stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

