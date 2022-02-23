The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 950 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,664,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

