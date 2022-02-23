The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.