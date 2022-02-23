The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Progressive posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

PGR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

