The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $90,650.75 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $90,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80.

REAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 202,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,319. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.