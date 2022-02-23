The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 210,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Southern by 270.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 166.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,096. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

