The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

